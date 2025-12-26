Forget Bitcoin: Amplify Rolls Out ETFs Backing Crypto's Infrastructure Play

Amplify ETFs is expanding its digital asset offerings with the launch of two new ETFs that aim to capture the infrastructure driving blockchain’s next phase, without requiring investors to hold cryptocurrencies directly.

The Amplify Stablecoin Technology ETF (NYSE:STBQ) and Amplify Tokenization Technology ETF (NYSE:TKNQ) started trading on Wednesday. These funds provide exposure to companies generating revenue from stablecoins, tokenized assets, and the systems that support them. Both funds follow diversified indexes that focus on blockchain-related business models rather than speculative tokens.

Amplify stated that the dual launch reflects increasing institutional interest in the foundational aspects of digital finance, as stablecoins and tokenization move from niche uses to mainstream acceptance.

Focusing On Stablecoin Infrastructure

The stablecoin-focused ETF targets companies earning significant revenue from payment technology, digital asset infrastructure, and trading platforms. Key holdings include Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, and Circle, along with crypto-linked ETFs from Grayscale, iShares, and Bitwise.

Amplify pointed to regulatory progress as a major advantage. In the U.S., the passing of the GENIUS Act and Europe's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework has provided much-needed clarity around stablecoins. The firm noted that clearer rules are giving financial institutions the confidence to develop compliant stablecoin products and explore related revenue opportunities.

Stablecoins, once mainly viewed as tools for crypto trading, are increasingly being seen as payment and settlement systems for traditional finance.

Tokenizing Traditional Finance

The Amplify Tokenization Technology ETF concentrates on companies creating systems to digitize real-world assets and financial processes. Its holdings include BlackRock, JPMorgan, Citigroup, Nasdaq, and Figure Technology Solutions, which have all made strategic investments in tokenization in recent years.

Tokenization has gained momentum as regulators engage more with the concept, including discussions about tokenized stocks and other traditional assets. Financial institutions view this technology as a way to improve settlement efficiency, cut costs, and create new market structures.

ETFs Follow Regulatory Changes

Crypto and blockchain ETFs surged onto the market in 2025 after the Securities and Exchange Commission, under Chair Paul Atkins, eased approval standards. This regulatory change opened the door to products that target specific segments of the crypto ecosystem instead of just offering broad, price-linked exposure.

Amplify's latest launch highlights a wider trend: investors are increasingly seeking options beyond volatile cryptocurrencies, focusing instead on the companies building compliant, revenue-generating infrastructure for blockchain-based finance.

For those cautious about crypto’s ups and downs, Amplify's new ETFs provide a way to engage with the industry’s growth without the intense volatility.

Image: Shutterstock