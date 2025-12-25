New 'No K-1' MLP ETF Promises Cleaner Energy Income Play

As investors seek reliable income in an energy market characterized more by stable cash flows than drilling booms, Tortoise Capital is introducing a new way to access master limited partnerships, avoiding tax-time complications.

On Monday, Tortoise launched the Tortoise MLP ETF (NYSE:TMLP) . The fund aims to address long-standing issues in MLP investing. The timing is strategic: midstream energy firms are seeing stable volumes, careful capital spending, and increased free cash flow. This makes pipelines and storage assets appealing again for yield-driven portfolios.

The ETF tracks the Tortoise MLP Index, a market-cap weighted benchmark of energy-focused MLPs involved in transporting, storing, processing, and producing energy commodities. The index has existed for more than ten years, giving Tortoise a strong track record in this area.

MLPs have always attracted income investors, but using ETFs to access them often comes with downsides, like K-1 tax forms that complicate tax filings or C-Corp fund structures that create corporate tax burdens and unexpected changes in net asset value. TMLP seeks to avoid both problems.

Instead of holding MLPs directly, the ETF provides economic exposure through total return swaps within a regulated investment company (RIC) framework. For investors, this results in a single Form 1099, no deferred tax liabilities at the fund level, and easier tracking of MLP performance.

Cost is another competitive advantage. TMLP charges a 0.50% fee, which is lower than many traditional MLP funds that often have higher expenses due to structural inefficiencies.

Tortoise, which launched the first MLP closed-end fund in 2004, views the ETF as a natural advancement of its business. "TMLP brings the MLP market into the modern ETF era at a cost that will meaningfully impact potential investment returns versus the competition," said CEO Tom Florence.

For investors looking for energy-related income without tax-time headaches, TMLP is positioning itself as a rare option on Wall Street: a pipeline investment with fewer issues.

