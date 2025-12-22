ETF in spelled out in glowing letters
December 22, 2025 6:18 PM 2 min read

From Nio To Baidu: Themes Supercharges Trading With 7 New 2X Single-Stock ETFs

Leverage Shares by Themes is closing out 2025 with another expansion in the fast-growing single-stock leveraged ETF space, rolling out seven new products designed for traders seeking amplified exposure to individual equities.

• Leverage Shares 2X Long NIO Daily ETF stock is holding steady today. What’s next for NIOG stock?

The ETFs, which begin trading on Dec 18, aim to deliver 200% of the daily performance of their underlying stocks, both on the upside and downside. That daily reset makes them tools best suited for short-term trading and tactical positioning rather than long-term investing.

The new launches span multiple sectors, including technology, health care, energy and materials, reflecting continued demand for targeted leverage tied to globally followed names.

The lineup includes:
Leverage Shares 2X Long NIO Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NIOG), focused on electric vehicle maker Nio Inc (NYSE:NIO).
Leverage Shares 2X Long SNAP Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SNAG), tied to social media firm Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP).
Leverage Shares 2X Long BIDU Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BIDG), offering leveraged exposure to Chinese tech giant Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BAIDU).

The firm has also introduced:
Leverage Shares 2X Long CNC Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CNCG), tracking healthcare insurer Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).
Leverage Shares 2X Long KLAC Daily ETF (NASDAQ:KLAG), linked to semiconductor equipment maker KLA Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC).
Leverage Shares 2X Long PBR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PBRG), tied to Brazilian energy major Petrobras Brasiliero (NYSE:PBR).
Leverage Shares 2X Long VALE Daily ETF (NASDAQ:VALG), focused on mining giant Vale SA (NYSE:VALE).

All seven ETFs carry an expense ratio of 0.75%, which the issuer says is among the lowest in the single-stock leveraged ETF category, positioning them as cost-efficient tools for sophisticated traders and active retail investors.

With these additions, Leverage Shares by Themes now offers 60 single-stock daily leveraged ETFs, highlighting the growing appetite for high-conviction, short-term trading vehicles — powerful instruments that reward precision, but punish complacency just as fast.

Photo: marog – pixcells via Shutterstock

NIOG Logo
NIOGLeverage Shares 2X Long NIO Daily ETF
$15.75-0.97%
Overview
BIDG Logo
BIDGLeverage Shares 2X Long BIDU Daily ETF
Not Available0.78%
CNC Logo
CNCCentene Corp
$39.73-0.55%
CNCG Logo
CNCGLeverage Shares 2X Long CNC Daily ETF
Not Available4.98%
KLAC Logo
KLACKLA Corp
$1265.66-%
KLAG Logo
KLAGLeverage Shares 2x Long KLAC Daily ETF
Not Available3.39%
NIO Logo
NIONIO Inc
$4.99-0.23%
PBR Logo
PBRPetroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras
$11.780.50%
PBRG Logo
PBRGLeverage Shares 2X Long PBR Daily ETF
$14.83-0.38%
SNAG Logo
SNAGLeverage Shares 2x Long SNAP Daily ETF
$16.7610.1%
SNAP Logo
SNAPSnap Inc
$7.93-0.12%
VALE Logo
VALEVale SA
$13.15-%
VALG Logo
VALGLeverage Shares 2X Long VALE Daily ETF
$15.01-4.75%

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

