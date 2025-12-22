Leverage Shares by Themes is closing out 2025 with another expansion in the fast-growing single-stock leveraged ETF space, rolling out seven new products designed for traders seeking amplified exposure to individual equities.

The ETFs, which begin trading on Dec 18, aim to deliver 200% of the daily performance of their underlying stocks, both on the upside and downside. That daily reset makes them tools best suited for short-term trading and tactical positioning rather than long-term investing.

The new launches span multiple sectors, including technology, health care, energy and materials, reflecting continued demand for targeted leverage tied to globally followed names.

The lineup includes:

• Leverage Shares 2X Long NIO Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NIOG) , focused on electric vehicle maker Nio Inc (NYSE:NIO) .

• Leverage Shares 2X Long SNAP Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SNAG) , tied to social media firm Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) .

• Leverage Shares 2X Long BIDU Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BIDG) , offering leveraged exposure to Chinese tech giant Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BAIDU) .



The firm has also introduced:

• Leverage Shares 2X Long CNC Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CNCG) , tracking healthcare insurer Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) .

• Leverage Shares 2X Long KLAC Daily ETF (NASDAQ:KLAG) , linked to semiconductor equipment maker KLA Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) .

• Leverage Shares 2X Long PBR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PBRG) , tied to Brazilian energy major Petrobras Brasiliero (NYSE:PBR) .

• Leverage Shares 2X Long VALE Daily ETF (NASDAQ:VALG) , focused on mining giant Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) .

All seven ETFs carry an expense ratio of 0.75%, which the issuer says is among the lowest in the single-stock leveraged ETF category, positioning them as cost-efficient tools for sophisticated traders and active retail investors.

With these additions, Leverage Shares by Themes now offers 60 single-stock daily leveraged ETFs, highlighting the growing appetite for high-conviction, short-term trading vehicles — powerful instruments that reward precision, but punish complacency just as fast.

Photo: marog – pixcells via Shutterstock