Transamerica is expanding its ETF lineup with the launch of two actively managed funds, the Transamerica Large Value Active ETF (NYSE:TALV) and the Transamerica Bond Active ETF (NYSE:TABD) , as the firm looks to make its long-standing strategies more accessible to modern investors.

Marijn Smit, president and CEO of Transamerica Asset Management, said the new ETFs reflect the firm's focus on practical, long-term portfolio construction, offering investors additional tools to pursue their financial goals.

TALV targets long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of large-cap companies that the manager believes are undervalued and positioned for potential price appreciation.

The strategy focuses on established firms with solid fundamentals that may be trading below their intrinsic value. The ETF carries a capped net expense ratio of 0.49%, compared with a gross expense ratio of 0.76%, positioning it as a relatively cost-conscious option within the active large-cap value space.

Meanwhile, TABD is designed to deliver total return through a blend of current income and capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in fixed income securities, spanning multiple sectors.

With a capped expense ratio of 0.39% (gross expense ratio of 0.57%), TABD aims to keep costs in check while offering diversified bond exposure, something income-focused investors tend to appreciate, especially when volatility refuses to take a day off.

Both ETFs draw on established subadvisory relationships, with strategies that mirror those used in existing mutual funds. TALV is sub-advised by Great Lakes Advisors' large value team, while TABD is overseen by Aegon Asset Management's multisector fixed income team. For investors, this continuity means access to experienced managers and disciplined investment processes.

