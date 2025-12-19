Nuclear's Comeback Trade: Why Tortoise Launched A Full-Stack Nuclear ETF

Tortoise Capital Advisors is doubling down on nuclear energy with the launch of the Tortoise Nuclear Renaissance ETF (NYSE:TNUK), an actively managed fund aimed at capturing what the firm sees as a durable, execution-driven shift in global power markets.

• What’s going on with TNUK?

The timing, according to Matt Sallee, executive vice president and head of investments at Tortoise Capital, is anything but coincidental. He points to a series of concrete policy and demand-side developments that have transformed nuclear from a long-debated idea into an investable infrastructure theme.

"The reconciliation bill establishing a nuclear power production tax credit put a floor under the price of electricity produced from nuclear plants," Sallee told Benzinga, adding that the 2025 nuclear executive order further solidified government backing by strengthening support for domestic nuclear development and supply chains.

Beyond Washington, Sallee argues the more powerful driver is demand.

"Domestic electricity demand is growing for the first time in 20 years, and all sources of power are being called upon to meet those needs," he said. The surge in AI-driven data center demand, combined with electrification across the economy, has pushed utilities to seek reliable, baseload power — something nuclear is uniquely positioned to provide.

TNUK is designed to reflect that broader opportunity set. Rather than concentrating solely on uranium miners, the fund invests across the nuclear value chain, including utilities, operators, equipment manufacturers and service providers.

Sallee said that approach is intentional.

"We believe better risk-adjusted returns are possible through diversified exposure, including miners, utilities, and operation and maintenance companies," he noted. To manage volatility, the portfolio limits direct commodity exposure, particularly to pure-play uranium miners.

"The portfolio seeks to avoid direct commodity price exposure by limiting allocation to pure-play miners," Sallee said, explaining that operators and reactor vendors tend to exhibit far lower volatility than upstream segments of the market. "They result in better potential risk-adjusted returns."

While the ETF is primarily focused on the U.S., it also includes exposure to Europe and South Korea, regions Sallee sees as critical to the global nuclear buildout.

Active management is another core pillar of the strategy. Sallee said a flexible approach allows Tortoise to respond to shifting policy signals, market sentiment, and project timelines — an advantage he views as essential in a highly regulated, politically sensitive sector.

"Active management allows us to reposition the portfolio to capitalize on prevailing market conditions," he said, adding that the same flexibility helps manage headline and sentiment risk.

Looking ahead, Sallee said the biggest threats to the nuclear renaissance narrative would be a reversal in policy support or a material change in electricity demand. Absent that, he believes TNUK is best suited for investors with a long-term horizon.

"The fund's active management positions it for long-term allocations given the ability to respond to changing conditions," he said.

As nuclear energy shifts from policy debate to project execution, Tortoise is betting that investors are ready to treat it less like a legacy power source — and more like critical growth infrastructure for the next decade.

