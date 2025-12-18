As investors continue to prioritize capital preservation and steady income, Treasury-focused cash vehicles, are gaining ground across portfolios. Government backing, daily liquidity and yields that still look compelling relative to risk assets showing fresh bouts of volatility, are adding to the appeal.

With this demand in mind, J.P. Morgan Asset Management is positioning its new Treasury-only money market ETF as a tool for investors looking to park cash without sacrificing income or flexibility. The JPMorgan 100% U.S. Treasury Securities Money Market ETF (NYSE:JMMF) is designed to deliver current income while keeping principal volatility low, a combination that has become increasingly valuable as markets reassess the pace of rate cuts.

JMMF invests exclusively in U.S. Treasury debt securities, including Treasury bills, notes and bonds, keeping credit risk minimal while maintaining high liquidity. The fund carries a net expense ratio of 0.16%, which is competitive among cash-management ETFs that have seen rising inflows as investors rebalance out of riskier corners of the market.

What sets JMMF apart is its active management, despite the relatively low fee. That structure allows portfolio managers to adjust duration, maturities and positioning across the Treasury curve as rate expectations evolve. This attribute may appeal to income-focused investors seeking more than a static cash allocation.

J.P. Morgan executives say the strategy reflects growing demand for transparent, ETF-based cash solutions that combine institutional-style management with intraday tradability. The ETF wrapper also allows investors to move in and out of positions efficiently, an increasingly important feature for both advisors and institutions managing short-term liquidity.

In a world where money market and ultra-short Treasuries vie for cash, it is funds like JMMF that illustrate how cash is no longer merely a parking place and instead a portfolio allocation where cash must work a bit harder, yet not necessarily risk much to do so.

