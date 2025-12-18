T. Rowe Price recently introduced not one but two new ETFs to its expanding lineup with the T. Rowe Price Active Core U.S. Equity ETF (NYSE:TACU) and the Active Core International Equity ETF (NYSE:TACN) , with fee waivers available for the first 13 months.

The TACU ETF concentrates on large-cap stocks in the US, holding a total of 550 to 650 stocks, whereas TACN focuses on international stocks with about 400 to 500 stocks in its portfolio. Both schemes are made to offer the investor exposure to the research-oriented approach of T. Rowe Price while being strictly risk-managed and cost-effective.

Tim Coyne, Global Head of ETFs at T. Rowe Price, said that the active core ETFs offer a unique combination of the best of passive index funds and active strategies, adding a compelling element to the existing range of ETFs. He added that the fee waiver underscores the firm's commitment to letting investors experience the potential benefits of Active Core strategies. Once the waiver expires on Jan 30, 2027, TACU and TACN will charge 0.14% and 0.20%, respectively—fees the firm describes as highly competitive.

These launches take the total number of ETFs offered by T. Rowe Price to 30 funds, of which 20 are equity ETFs and 10 are fixed-income ETFs. The most notable ones by assets are the T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSE:TCAF) , which has an AUM of $6.2 billion, and seven ETF offerings of the firm that have crossed the $1 billion mark.

Active ETFs have been gaining traction by combining the flexibility of active management with the transparency and efficiency of ETFs. T. Rowe Price's new Active Core funds aim to track benchmarks closely while offering moderate outperformance potential—making them an intriguing option for investors looking to enhance core equity allocations.

