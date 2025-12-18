Why Columbia Threadneedle Is Betting On Active ETFs With 6 New Funds

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is taking a broad swing at the ETF market with six fresh launches that deliberately zig where traditional index funds tend to zag. The new lineup blends active stock selection, selective index design, and credit-heavy bond strategies. This approach is aimed squarely at investors who want more say in what doesn't end up in their portfolios.

Five of the six funds are actively managed, underscoring how firmly active ETFs have moved from niche to mainstream in 2025. Asset managers are increasingly using the ETF wrapper to deliver research-driven strategies, and Columbia Threadneedle is positioning these funds as an extension of its in-house analytical muscle rather than simple benchmark trackers. A weakening U.S. dollar and renewed interest in overseas markets also play into the timing, particularly on the equity side.

Equity ETFs Built To Trim The Dead Weight

The firm's three equity launches expand its Research Enhanced lineup, which takes a more opinionated approach than plain-vanilla index investing. Instead of owning every stock in a benchmark regardless of quality, these strategies aim to sidestep companies where the research team has low conviction, an issue many advisors say drags on indexed returns.

The new funds include the Columbia Research Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSE:RESM) and Columbia Research Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSE:REMC) , both actively managed and focused on identifying companies with durable growth potential in their respective size segments. Rounding out the trio is the Columbia Research Enhanced International Equity ETF (NYSE:REFA) , a rules-based fund linked to the Beta Advantage Research Enhanced International Equity Index, which screens for reasonably valued global stocks with attractive return profiles.

Fixed Income With Flexibility And Structure

Columbia Threadneedle is also expanding in fixed income, a segment that has attracted significant ETF inflows as investors seek yield and stability. The Columbia Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:CCRP) targets investment-grade issuers, while the Columbia Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSE:CRXP) offers a broader mandate across the U.S. bond market with room for tactical shifts.

The most specialized of the bunch, the Columbia AAA CLO ETF (NYSE:AAAC) , focuses on top-rated tranches of collateralized loan obligations, tapping into demand for higher-quality structured credit exposure.

Marc Zeitoun, head of North America Product and Business Intelligence, said the mix of active management and research-enhanced design reflects a core philosophy at the firm: alpha doesn't happen by accident. With these launches, Columbia Threadneedle is betting that investors want ETFs that think a little harder—so they don't have to.

Photo: Family Stock via Shutterstock