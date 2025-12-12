VistaShares' New ETF Bets On Yield Without Leaving Mega-Caps

VistaShares is capitalizing on what has been a very prominent trend within the market for 2025 thus far, and that is the search for yield without having to look beyond mainstream mega-cap stocks, with the introduction of a new ETF based on the S&P 100 Index.

The fund, named VistaShares Target 15 S&P 100 Distribution ETF (NYSE:SIOO) , comes at a time when income-structured ETFs linked to options strategies continue to attract cash inflows despite large-cap stocks being at record levels. According to market observers, there is nothing complicated about understanding why people are drawn to it.

Also Read: Gold Prices Are Surging—Global X’s New Miners ETF Wants To Join The Party

They want blue-chip market access and returns similar to what could be generated from a much riskier investment.

SIOO fits squarely into that mix. It generally follows the giants from S&P 100, more or less covering 70% of S&P 500 market capitalization, with an active strategy that aims via OEX options for an annual distribution rate of 15%. Those familiar with it said Vista Shares is also employing tax-advantaged methods, such as Section 1256 options, to sustain its income engine.

The new fund marks an extension of Vista Shares’ surprisingly swift growth, which broke the $800 million barrier for its ETF assets only a year after its launch. However, within its lineup, there's an existing fund that has made somewhat of a stir with its launch this year due to its ‘Buffett-inspired yet high-yielding' strategy: the Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF (NYSE:OMAH) .

It seems VistaShares is finding a market niche by transforming traditional equity exposures and packaging them for a market that values income.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock