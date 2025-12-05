Vanguard has rolled out a new fixed-income ETF targeted at investors who want broad bond-market exposure with a little extra kick.

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond Index ETF (NASDAQ:BNDP) , launched today, is designed as a one-stop, low-cost core holding for individual and institutional investors looking for diversified U.S. taxable bond exposure — including slices of high-yield and emerging-market debt.

The fund tracks the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Float Adjusted Index, a wide-ranging benchmark that covers everything from U.S. Treasurys and investment-grade corporates to securitized bonds, high-yield corporates, and emerging-market paper.

Where BNDP really flexes is cost. At an estimated 0.05% expense ratio, it hits the market as the cheapest ETF in its category, which is an eyebrow-raising stat in a segment where fees still widely vary. Vanguard framed the launch as a win for investors hungry for yield but unwilling to overpay for it.

Josh Barrickman, co-head of Fixed Income Indexing for the Americas, said that BNDP brings investors a solution that spans the full spectrum of U.S. taxable fixed income, including high-yield and emerging market debt. He added that the fund is designed to offer enhanced income potential "while maintaining the rigor and discipline Vanguard is known for."

The ETF will be managed by Barrickman himself. He has been part of the Vanguard team that manages more than $2.7 trillion globally and pioneered the industry’s first bond index fund.

For those investors seeking to anchor their portfolios with bonds but capture a touch more yield than a plain-vanilla aggregate index fund would offer, BNDP enters the field as a compelling new contender.

