Tradr ETFs has launched a new tactical product for active market participants: the Tradr 1X Short Innovation 100 Monthly ETF (BATS:SMQ) , the first ETF to provide inverse (-100%) monthly-reset exposure to the Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) , also referred to as the Innovation 100.

The launch gives traders a fresh way to express medium-term bearish views on one of the market's most closely watched benchmarks — but without the path-dependency headaches tied to traditional daily-reset leveraged and inverse products.

A Bearish Positioning Twist With Monthly Resets

The SMQ is designed to return the opposite of QQQ's performance over the full calendar month, not on a daily basis. It will, therefore, constitute the counterpart to Tradr's existing bullish product, the Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Monthly ETF (NASDAQ:MQQQ) . Together, the SMQ and MQQQ will now form the only leveraged ETF pair offering calendar-month performance resets.

Matt Markiewicz, the head of product and capital markets at Tradr ETFs, asserted that the new fund will help solve a common pain point for tactical traders.

He said that often when we nail the direction, the timing works against us when using daily-reset leveraged products. “With SMQ, we are extending the monthly-reset category that we pioneered with MQQQ to give investors a new tool that could be more consistent with their return expectations.”

Why Monthly Reset Matters

Daily-reset leveraged ETFs can exhibit strong compounding and path-dependency effects — outcomes that can erode returns when held over several weeks.

Tradr’s monthly reset mechanism is built to minimize these distortions and make this structure more suitable for traders of multi-week themes, macro catalysts and full-month positioning.

Growing Lineup, Growing Demand

Tradr has been aggressively expanding in the leveraged ETF space. The firm pioneered the industry’s first single-stock leveraged ETFs in 2022 for Tesla with TSLQ and Nvidia with NVDS (both ETFs trade on Nasdaq), among others, and now manages 54 leveraged ETFs with nearly $2 billion in assets.

It claims its products provide traders with a simplified solution compared with margin accounts or options strategies, offering precise directional exposure through conventional brokerage platforms.

With the debut of SMQ, Tradr continues to carve out a niche for higher-precision, medium-horizon trading tools that aim squarely at sophisticated investors seeking leverage without daily reset drag.

