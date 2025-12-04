Horizon launched three ETFs, its 10th, 11th and 12th this year, on Wednesday, as it looks to arm financial advisors with more precise tools for portfolio construction in choppy markets.

The four new ETFs focus on both U.S. and international equity opportunities, leaning heavily on active management, quantitative screens and tactical risk-management overlays.

Also Read: This Russell 2000 ETF Pulled In $3B — Is A Small-Cap Rally On Deck For 2026?

Global Equity, Small/Mid-Cap Bets, And A Built-In Shock Absorber

Leading the trio is the Horizon International Equity ETF (NYSE:FRGN) , a globe-trotting strategy seeking capital appreciation through a flexible mix of active stock selection and quant-driven allocation. The fund rotates across developed and emerging markets using a multi-factor lens-value, momentum, quality, volatility and sentiment while employing put-spread tactics to potentially enhance returns during volatile stretches.

Next is the Horizon Small/Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSE:SMOX) , which utilizes the same multi-factor approach to U.S. smaller company stocks. Designed to capture diverse sources of return across the domestic small and medium-sized (SMID) universe, SMOX also integrates tactical put spreads in an effort to boost the total return potential.

Rounding out the launch is the Horizon International Managed Risk ETF (NYSE:SFTX) . While the FRGN and SMOX have a growth tilt, SFTX has risk control baked into its design. The fund systematically reduces equity exposure during periods of heightened volatility using Horizon's proprietary “Risk Assist” framework, shifting assets into U.S. Treasuries or cash equivalents to help buffer sharp drawdowns.

Bottom Line

With these additions, Horizon's suite of ETFs now totals 12 funds, an aggressive expansion that only began this year.

Clark Allen, Horizon’s head of product, added that the latest launches reflect advisors’ real-world portfolio challenges and the firm’s push to build “outcome-oriented building blocks.”

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: