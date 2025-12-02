VistaShares has filed a post-effective amendment with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for four new ETFs that could mark their entry into the market, ranging from cryptocurrency-linked income strategies to recent IPO exposure.

The first fund, VistaShares Bitcoin Treasury Income ETF (VBIT), will aim at current income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in equities representative of the VistaShares Bitcoin Treasury Income Index. It will not invest directly in Bitcoin but will use U.S. equities, ADRs, and derivative overlays like options or swaps to attain its yield.

Similarly, the VistaShares Ethereum Treasury Income ETF (VETH) will also provide income and growth through equities linked to an Ethereum Treasury Income Index. As with VBIT, this will use derivatives strategies whereby returns can be improved without actually holding Ethereum.

The third ETF, the VistaShares Ethereum Treasury ETF (ETTH), is purely growth-oriented, tracking an Ethereum-based index for long-term appreciation. It is designed to give exposure to companies linked with Ethereum’s ecosystem without holding any cryptocurrencies directly.

Finally, the VistaShares IPO and Income ETF (IPOY) will merge recent IPO equities-companies that went public within the last 24 months-with income-generating derivative strategies. The fund attempts to capture early-stage growth potential while offering a yield component, although this focus on IPOs may entail higher volatility.

Annual expenses for the four ETFs range from 0.95% to 1.05%.

The multi-fund filing by VistaShares illustrates an increasing trend towards ETFs that merge thematic innovation with structured income strategies, their usage being advanced by investors who desire crypto-linked or high-growth equity exposure without holding digital assets directly.

While VBIT and VETH provide indirect cryptocurrency plays, ETTH and IPOY offer traditional equity avenues with targeted risk-return profiles, making the quartet a diverse set of tools for yield-conscious and growth-oriented portfolios alike.

