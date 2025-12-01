Grayscale Investments is set to launch the first-ever spot Chainlink (LINK) ETF in the United States this week, marking yet another key move in the rapid expansion of regulated crypto investment products. The development was first flagged by ETF Institute co-founder Nate Geraci, who noted that the firm will uplist and convert its existing Chainlink Trust, created in late 2020, into a fully tradable ETF.

The ETF will launch on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Intelligence's Eric Balchunas, who projected an unprecedented wave of more than 100 new crypto ETFs will hit the market in the next six months. "There are five spot crypto ETFs launching over the next six days," Balchunas said last week. This is only the beginning of a "steady supply" of new products, he added.

A New Home For Chainlink Exposure

Like several of Grayscale’s recent offerings, the Chainlink ETF will follow the spot price of LINK, while also wrapping in staking rewards-a key appeal to institutions looking for passive yield without managing the complexities of crypto custody.

The ETF provides a regulated, low-friction route into the Chainlink ecosystem for investors such as pension funds and traditional asset managers. Recently, Grayscale described Chainlink as "critical connective tissue" between traditional finance and blockchain—a nod to the project's dominance in secure data oracles.

Its launch also comes as Bitwise, another major crypto asset manager, awaits approval for its own competing LINK ETF, setting the stage for a race in what could be one of the most in-demand altcoin categories.

Altcoin ETFs Influx As SEC Opens The Floodgates

The change in leadership at the SEC this year has significantly picked up the pace on greenlighting crypto ETFs linked to non-Bitcoin assets. Solana, XRP, and Dogecoin ETFs have joined the fray, and the resultant market response has been simply explosive.

The Canary Capital XRP ETF (NASDAQ:XRPC) launched as this year’s biggest ETF debut, with first-day inflows of $58 million, barely edging out the $57 million opening day for Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (NYSE:BSOL) . Since its launch three weeks ago, BSOL has grown to over $660 million in assets without recording a single day of outflows.

Grayscale has also recently launched spot ETFs for XRP and DOGE. With several altcoin funds coming to market every week, the imminent Chainlink ETF arrives at a time when investor demand for diverse crypto exposure is high. As crypto ETFs expand beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, Chainlink’s entrance into the regulated ETF market signals that the market is maturing and that institutional capital is increasingly seeking targeted exposure to the broader digital asset ecosystem.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock