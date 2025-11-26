REX Shares and Tuttle Capital Management have unveiled their latest leveraged single-stock product: T-REX 2X Long CIFR Daily Target ETF (BATS:CIFU) , which is positioned to deliver twice the daily performance of U.S. Bitcoin miner Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) . The launch adds new firepower to the growing stable of tactical trading tools built around high-beta names in digital assets and next-gen infrastructure.

• CIFU is poised for a potential breakout. Get the scoop here.

Cipher Mining is a fast-growing institutional-grade Bitcoin miner. Shares of the firm have emerged as one of the trader favorites amidst rising hash-rate competition and growing investor focus on low-cost, high-efficiency mining operations. The company runs large-scale data centers powered by long-term renewable energy contracts, an increasingly important feature as miners jockey for profitability in a post-halving landscape.

Also Read: Double-Dose Of Dogecoin: New 2X ETF Lands On Wall Street

A New Leveraged Bet on Bitcoin’s Infrastructure Backbone

CIFU is designed to capture demand from active traders looking for magnified exposure to the upstream side of the Bitcoin ecosystem: not the token itself, but the hardware and energy economics that support it. The REX CEO Greg King said the launch gives traders highly targeted tools for expressing high-conviction views and noted Cipher is emerging as a pivotal name in the digital-asset supply chain.

The ETF also slots neatly into the T-REX series’ focus on companies riding transformative themes such as AI, digital assets, and advanced compute infrastructure. The suite from T-REX has come to be known for offering levered takes on some of the heaviest-traded innovation stocks, such as Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) , NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) , Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) , and even spot Bitcoin-linked equities.

Matt Tuttle, chief executive officer of Tuttle Capital Management, said CIFU advances the firm’s push to deliver “first-to-market, high-impact exposures,” describing Cipher’s growth trajectory as a logical fit.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock