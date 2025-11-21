Direxion Logo On Multiple Screens With Leveraged ETF Stock Data
November 21, 2025 2:19 PM 2 min read

Direxion Ignites New ETFs To Fuel Bold Bets On Coinbase, Robinhood, Intel, Oracle

Direxion is sharpening its focus on the fast-moving, high-conviction corner of the market with the launch of five new single-stock daily leveraged and inverse ETFs packaged for traders who thrive on speed, volatility, and laser-focused thematic bets.

A Precision Toolkit For Traders

The lineup includes the Oracle Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:ORCU), Oracle Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:ORCS), Coinbase Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:CONX), Robinhood Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:HODU), and Intel Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:LINT). Each is designed to provide active traders with magnified or inverse daily exposure to some of the market’s most closely watched technology and trading-platform names. Taken together, the ETFs span crypto infrastructure via Coinbase and Robinhood, enterprise cloud and AI exposure via Oracle, and semiconductor firepower from Intel. The combined package puts Direxion squarely at the crossroads of two dominant 2025 trading themes: digital assets and AI-driven hardware.

Why Now?

The issuer says the additions reflect rising demand from traders who want tools that match their conviction levels—not products meant for long-term portfolios. Direxion's Chief Product Officer, Mo Sparks, said these funds are aimed at market participants who "don't want to sit on the sidelines" and prefer targeted instruments that let them lean hard into short-term market views.

Direxion is equally blunt about the risk profile: these ETFs are strictly short-term tactical tools, not diversified vehicles or buy-and-hold strategies. Leveraged and inverse single-stock ETFs can behave unpredictably over multiple days due to compounding effects. The firm encourages traders to review its leveraged-and-inverse education center before jumping in.

Bolstering Its Thematic Arsenal

The latest launch comes amid a spate of other thematic expansions from Direxion, including leveraged and inverse AI-and-Big-Data ETFs rolled out earlier this year. With the latest batch, the issuer is doubling down on its brand identity of serving traders who want precision, speed and concentrated exposure to the companies powering crypto accessibility and AI infrastructure.

