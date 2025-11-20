GraniteShares is expanding its options-powered income lineup with the launch of two sector-focused funds-one aimed at the rapidly growing semiconductor space, and the other at the perennially popular gold miners.

The two new launches expand its suite of YieldBOOST ETFs to include the GraniteShares YieldBOOST Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SEMY) and the GraniteShares YieldBOOST Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NUGY) . Both employ a systematic options strategy that sells put options on leveraged ETFs linked to their respective sectors, aiming to generate income while offering investors targeted thematic exposure.

SEMY was created for investors looking to tap into income opportunities from the semiconductor industry-a segment riding powerful tailwinds from AI, data centers, and digital infrastructure. The fund aims to earn option premiums linked to the sector’s performance by selling put options on a leveraged semiconductor ETF, without taking direct exposure to individual chipmakers.

NUGY brings a similar structure to the gold mining world-a sector that is often treated as a hedge against inflation and macro uncertainty. The fund sells put options on a leveraged ETF tracking the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index, creating a potential income stream tied to the broader movements of global commodity markets and equities with a focus on gold.

According to GraniteShares, both ETFs are based on a core set of criteria: creating systematic options-based income, affording investors access to high-conviction market themes, and offering potential downside cushioning via premium collection.

This launch comes at the heels of the addition of two new funds to its YieldBOOST series earlier this month: the GraniteShares YieldBOOST MARA ETF (NASDAQ:MAAY) and the GraniteShares YieldBOOST IONQ ETF (NASDAQ:IOYY) .

With SEMY and NUGY, GraniteShares continues to build out its YieldBOOST family: a lineup positioned to help investors tap into sector-driven income opportunities through options-focused ETFs.

