21Shares has launched two new crypto index ETFs, marking the first crypto index products registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

The debut of the 21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 Index ETF (NYSE:TTOP) and the 21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 ex-BTC Index ETF (NYSE:TXBC) presents a meaningful shift. In the U.S. market, most crypto-linked funds usually fall under the riskier framework of the ’33 Act.

The Swiss issuer’s new ETFs give investors a regulated, one-ticker route into a diversified basket of leading digital assets. Among the ones included are Ethereum, Solana, and Dogecoin, with Bitcoin included only in TTOP. Both funds rebalance quarterly to keep pace with the fast-moving crypto landscape.

Federico Brokate, Global Head of Business Development at 21Shares, said that clients increasingly want a “simple, regulated way” to access broad crypto exposure without juggling wallets or selecting individual tokens.

TTOP charges 0.50% and tracks the FTSE Crypto 10 Select Index, a market-cap-weighted basket of the top 10 crypto assets globally. TXBC excludes Bitcoin and focuses on real-world blockchain applications; it charges 0.65% and tracks the FTSE Crypto 10 ex Bitcoin Select Index.

21Shares, one of the world’s largest crypto ETP providers, launched the products in conjunction with Teucrium Trading.

They pioneered the use of the '40 Act structure for commodity-linked funds. This time around, 21Shares will achieve the desired exposure indirectly by investing in its own Europe-listed ETPs.

While the product category is expanding, the firm doesn’t expect Bitcoin-level enthusiasm out of the gate. Uptake of multi-coin funds will likely be slower, Reuters reported, quoting Duncan Moir, President of 21Shares.

The new ETFs enter a choppy market. Bitcoin dipped below $100,000 amid rising risk aversion and stiff competition. Asset managers are racing to launch spot altcoin ETFs. To date, there have been just two multi-coin index ETFs such as these under the '33 Act. They include Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (NYSE:GDLC) and the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF (NASDAQ:NCIQ) .

