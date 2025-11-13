Tradr ETFs has launched four new single-stock leveraged funds positioned to provide 2x (200%) the daily performance of their respective underlying stocks.

The list of ETFs on Cboe includes:

Tradr 2X Long BE Daily ETF (BATS:BEX) – tracking Bloom Energy Corp. (NYSE:BE)

Tradr 2X Long CLS Daily ETF (BATS:CSEX) – tracking Celestica Inc. (NASDAQ:CLS)

Tradr 2X Long NNE Daily ETF (BATS:NNEX) – tracking NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE)

Tradr 2X Long SNPS Daily ETF (BATS:SNPX) – tracking Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Matt Markiewicz, head of Product and Capital Markets at Tradr ETFs, said that these four companies may differ in sector and scale, but they all play a role in powering America’s growing AI infrastructure.

A Play On AI Infrastructure and Innovation

Each of the underlying stocks has a connection with the changing ecosystem in advanced computing and energy solutions. Bloom Energy is a clean tech company that makes solid oxide fuel cells capable of providing reliable power to energy-guzzling AI data centers.

Celestica is a Canadian electronics manufacturer whose revenue has been surging as it supplies design and manufacturing services to semiconductor and cloud equipment providers.

NANO Nuclear Energy represents a speculative bet on next-generation nuclear microreactors, an emerging solution to power high-density compute facilities.

Synopsys is one of the largest semiconductor design software providers and is at the core of AI chip development for clients like NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) .

Expanding A Rapidly Growing Leveraged ETF Suite

Tradr is one of the pioneers of single-stock leveraged ETFs, with products tracking Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) , and Nvidia products. Today, it has 53 ETFs and more than $2 billion in assets under management.

The firm's products give active traders exposure to high-growth names without directly using margin or options — tools that typically demand more experience and risk tolerance.

