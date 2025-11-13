AI letters in the middle of touch screen over a laptop keyboard
November 13, 2025 1:37 PM 2 min read

Tradr Expands Leveraged Lineup With 4 New Single-Stock ETFs Targeting AI Infrastructure Firms

Follow

Tradr ETFs has launched four new single-stock leveraged funds positioned to provide 2x (200%) the daily performance of their respective underlying stocks.

• NNE shares are sliding on disappointing news. See the complete data here.

The list of ETFs on Cboe includes:

Tradr 2X Long BE Daily ETF (BATS:BEX) – tracking Bloom Energy Corp. (NYSE:BE)

Tradr 2X Long CLS Daily ETF (BATS:CSEX) – tracking Celestica Inc. (NASDAQ:CLS)

Tradr 2X Long NNE Daily ETF (BATS:NNEX) – tracking NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE)

Tradr 2X Long SNPS Daily ETF (BATS:SNPX) – tracking Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Matt Markiewicz, head of Product and Capital Markets at Tradr ETFs, said that these four companies may differ in sector and scale, but they all play a role in powering America’s growing AI infrastructure.

A Play On AI Infrastructure and Innovation

Each of the underlying stocks has a connection with the changing ecosystem in advanced computing and energy solutions. Bloom Energy is a clean tech company that makes solid oxide fuel cells capable of providing reliable power to energy-guzzling AI data centers.

Celestica is a Canadian electronics manufacturer whose revenue has been surging as it supplies design and manufacturing services to semiconductor and cloud equipment providers.

NANO Nuclear Energy represents a speculative bet on next-generation nuclear microreactors, an emerging solution to power high-density compute facilities.

Synopsys is one of the largest semiconductor design software providers and is at the core of AI chip development for clients like NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD).

Expanding A Rapidly Growing Leveraged ETF Suite

Tradr is one of the pioneers of single-stock leveraged ETFs, with products tracking Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), and Nvidia products. Today, it has 53 ETFs and more than $2 billion in assets under management.

The firm's products give active traders exposure to high-growth names without directly using margin or options — tools that typically demand more experience and risk tolerance.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

NNE Logo
NNENano Nuclear Energy Inc
$33.80-7.57%
Overview
AMD Logo
AMDAdvanced Micro Devices Inc
$250.44-3.27%
BE Logo
BEBloom Energy Corp
$101.52-19.9%
BEX Logo
BEXInvestment Managers Series Trust II Tradr 2X Long BE Daily ETF
$15.27-%
CLS Logo
CLSCelestica Inc
$288.25-13.8%
CSEX Logo
CSEXInvestment Managers Series Trust II Tradr 2X Long CLS Daily ETF
$18.16-%
NNEX Logo
NNEXInvestment Managers Series Trust II Tradr 2X Long NNE Daily ETF
$21.45-%
NVDA Logo
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$185.33-4.37%
SNPS Logo
SNPSSynopsys Inc
$395.48-0.83%
SNPX Logo
SNPXInvestment Managers Series Trust II Tradr 2X Long SNPS Daily ETF
$25.55-%
TSLA Logo
TSLATesla Inc
$399.13-7.31%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved