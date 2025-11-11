AllianceBernstein continued to expand its lineup of actively managed fixed income ETFs, with the release of two new products: the AB New York Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSE:NYM) and the AB Core Bond ETF (NYSE:CORB). The firm said that global trading firm Jane Street will act as the lead market maker for both funds.

With the most recent launches, AllianceBernstein’s active fixed income ETF assets have swelled to more than $5.5 billion, while its broader active ETF platform has crossed the $10 billion mark in assets under management.

According to Noel Archard, global head of ETFs & Portfolio Solutions at AllianceBernstein, the two new funds represent key additions to the firm’s active fixed income ETF suite. He indicated that NYM extends the firm’s commitment to expanding its municipal bond offerings, which already total about $2.5 billion in assets, while CORB provides investors with a proven strategy for accessing actively managed taxable fixed income exposure.

Archard suggested that the new products are designed to meet investors’ evolving needs for choice and flexibility in bond investing.

Also Read: JP Morgan’s Muni ETF JMUB Emerges As Largest Active Fund Post $5.8 Billion Merger

The AB New York Intermediate Municipal ETF invests with the goals of preservation of capital and maximizing total return for New York residents, considering federal, state, and local taxes. Meanwhile, the AB Core Bond ETF offers safety of principal and a moderate to high rate of current income and is thus suitable for investors seeking a core fixed income allocation.

Scott DiMaggio, head of Fixed Income at AllianceBernstein, indicated that the growth of the firm’s municipal bond platform — from $35 billion in assets under management in 2016 to more than $83 billion—demonstrated the experience and strength the team brings to the market. DiMaggio said the two ETFs epitomize the firm’s commitment to bring together innovative research and a forward-looking investment approach.

The announcement follows AllianceBernstein’s recent recognition as the Money Management Institute/Barron’s 2025 Asset Manager of the Year in the retail advisory category for firms managing between $25 billion and $500 billion in assets. The firm added that this award evidences its commitment to strong investor outcomes, powered by actively managed strategies.

With active fixed income ETF demand continuing to rise, the latest launches are likely to offer investors more avenues for tax-efficient municipal income and core bond exposure within a flexible, actively managed framework.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock