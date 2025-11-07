Leverage Shares by Themes announced Wednesday that it launched three new leveraged single-stock ETFs to provide magnified exposure to popular and up-and-coming names.

The trio aims to provide twice the daily performance of its underlying stocks: Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU); Gemini Space Station Inc (NASDAQ:GEMI) and Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR).

The three new ETFs will be Leverage Shares 2X Long LULU Daily ETF (NASDAQ:LULG), Leverage Shares 2X Long GEMI Daily ETF (NASDAQ:GEMG), and Leverage Shares 2X Long OSCR Daily ETF (NYSE:OSCG). Each will follow 200% of each respective company daily performance. According to the company, the products have a management fee of 0.75%, which it claimed was among the most competitive for single-stock leveraged ETFs.

The launch is part of the broader effort by Leverage Shares to expand its leveraged ETF range in line with investor demand for high-conviction names, a senior company executive said. The firm would also likely roll out more products before the end of the year, it added.

Growth Theme Targeting Across Industries

All three funds together focus on high-growth industries such as consumer apparel, aerospace technology and health care innovation. Lululemon has emerged at the forefront of premium activewear, while Gemini Space Station is part of a new generation of commercial spaceflight players. Meanwhile, Oscar Health has leveraged technology-driven efficiencies in health insurance.

The company said the new ETFs were designed to provide a robust tool for both retail traders and professional investors to efficiently gain amplified exposure to those market themes. At the same time, the company warned that leveraged ETFs were primarily meant for short-term trading strategies and not long-term investments, since compounding might take its toll on longer-term performance.

Expanding The Leverage Shares Ecosystem

With the new additions, Leverage Shares by Themes now offers 34 single-stock leveraged ETFs across technology, consumer and health care segments. The company said this expansion reflects the growing interest among investors in trading tools that can help them express tactical views on individual stocks more precisely.

To be sure, industry watchers note that competition in the single-stock ETF space has indeed become increasingly fierce over the past year, with firms including Direxion and REX Shares also growing their product sets to capitalize on demand from active traders for leveraged and inverse exposure.

