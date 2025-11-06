Gladius Capital Management, a derivatives-focused investment manager overseeing approximately $2.8 billion in assets, announced the launch of the Wayfinder suite of ETFs on Tuesday. The series has been designed to open up derivatives-based investment strategies, traditionally limited to institutional investors, to a broader range of market participants.

The lineup’s first fund, the Wayfinder Dynamic U.S. Interest Rate ETF (NASDAQ:CMBO), is designed to provide investors with exposure to implied U.S. interest rates derived from options markets. The ETF aims for returns that, per the firm, are typically at or above U.S. Treasury Bill yields, opening a new path for those seeking yield opportunities in changing rate expectations.

Making Complex Strategies More Accessible

Gladius Capital said the Wayfinder ETFs had been designed to democratize access to complex, sophisticated investment strategies. Historically, these strategies have been limited to the institutional portfolios, but the firm’s founder and chief executive officer, Pav Sethi, said the ETF wrapper means that a broader array of investors can now gain access.

Sethi said the timing was right to increase access to such strategies, reflecting the firm’s belief that the market is increasingly open to transparent and liquid vehicles that can deliver institutional-style exposure.

Gladius Capital Management has been defined by sophisticated derivatives and volatility-based strategies that seek to manage risk and enhance performance. Prior to Gladius, Sethi served as Managing Director and Global Head of Volatility Trading and Arbitrage at Citadel Investment Group, and he held positions with JD Capital Management and Morgan Stanley.

With the introduction of the Wayfinder suite, Gladius seems to be situating itself at an intersection of institutional sophistication and retail accessibility to bring the precision of derivatives trading to investors who once stood beyond its reach.

