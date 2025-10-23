Tradr ETFs has introduced nine new single-stock leveraged ETFs designed to provide twice the daily performance of their underlying stocks. Seven of these ETFs are first-to-market strategies.

The first-to-market exposures consist of ETFs that track Bullish (NYSE:BLSH), DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ:DASH), Firefly Aerospace Inc (NASDAQ:FLY), Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM), Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN), Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT), and TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF). Furthermore, Tradr has introduced leveraged ETFs that track IREN Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) and QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS).

Here are the ETFs that were launched today:

Tradr 2X Long BLSH Daily ETF (BATS: BLSX)

(BATS: BLSX) Tradr 2X Long DASH Daily ETF (BATS: DASX)

(BATS: DASX) Tradr 2X Long FLY Daily ETF (BATS: FLYT)

(BATS: FLYT) Tradr 2X Long NEM Daily ETF (BATS: NWMX)

(BATS: NWMX) Tradr 2X Long OPEN Daily ETF (BATS: OPEX)

(BATS: OPEX) Tradr 2X Long SRPT Daily ETF (BATS: SRPU)

(BATS: SRPU) Tradr 2X Long WULF Daily ETF (BATS: WULX)

(BATS: WULX) Tradr 2X Long QS Daily ETF (BATS: QSX)

(BATS: QSX) Tradr 2X Long IREN Daily ETF (BATS: IREX)

For Matt Markiewicz, head of product and Capital Markets at Tradr ETFs, the entry is the company’s single largest collection of single-stock ETF launches to date across multiple sectors. He emphasized that the new products provide access to exciting AI-infrastructure plays such as IREN and TeraWulf, and include the sector’s first single-stock ETF on a gold miner, Newmont, the world’s largest gold corporation.

Tradr ETFs initially led the way with leveraged ETFs on individual stocks in 2022, starting with Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA). The company now manages more than $2 billion in assets under management.

Tradr has stated that these new ETFs open new ways for traders to gain specific exposure in high-growth areas such as AI infrastructure, renewable energy, biotech, and precious metals.

With the expansion on Thursday, Tradr solidifies its leadership as an issuer of single-stock leveraged ETFs, continuing to serve investors seeking both diversification and tactical market plays within a fast-changing trading environment.

