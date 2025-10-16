Pictet Asset Management, a 220-year-old Swiss asset manager, launched its first U.S.-listed ETFs, providing investors with actively managed exposure to artificial intelligence (AI) and environmental innovation. The products include Pictet AI Enhanced International Equity ETF (NYSE:PQNT), Pictet AI & Automation ETF (NYSE:PBOT), and Pictet Cleaner Planet ETF (NYSE:PCLN).



PQNT offers diversified international equity exposure from a transparent, factor-independent AI model that aims to produce consistent stock-specific alpha.

“PQNT brings our AI enhanced international equity strategy, that was previously only available to our institutional clients, to U.S. advisors for the first time. The strategy seeks to deliver consistent active outperformance without the black-box approach of many quantitative strategies,” said David Wright, Pictet’s Head of Quantitative Investments.

Meanwhile, PBOT targets firms that are poised to benefit from AI and automation adoption, aiming for long-term gains in efficiency over short-term momentum. PCLN invests in businesses driving the shift to a cleaner economy, including smart grids, supply chain efficiency, and environmental technologies beyond renewable energy.

Elizabeth Dillon, CEO of Pictet Asset Management (USA), highlighted the strategic direction: “These strategies embody our 220-year commitment to independent thinking and pioneering investment strategies built upon robust research. They are designed as durable portfolio building blocks that reflect our forward-looking approach to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and our deep investment expertise in global megatrends.”

The launches occur at a time of growing popularity for thematic ETFs, which allow investors to tap into sectors such as AI and sustainability that are defining long-term growth. Analysts note that distribution and early performance will be critical.

Strong anchor investors and effective marketing could accelerate adoption, while successful returns may help Pictet build a foothold in the $13 trillion U.S. ETF market, Bloomberg said.

By bringing previously institutional-only strategies to U.S. investors, Pictet seeks to make actively managed, theme-driven solutions available that capitalize on structural market trends in an increasingly competitive ETF market.

Photo: Shutterstock