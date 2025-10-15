Calamos Investments has set a new precedent in the digital asset universe by issuing the first-of-its-kind laddered Bitcoin ETFs with structured downside protection. The new funds are:

Calamos Laddered Bitcoin Structured Alt Protection ETF (BATS:CBOL) (100% protection)

(BATS:CBOL) (100% protection) Calamos Laddered Bitcoin 90 Series Structured Alt Protection ETF (BATS:CBXL) (90% protection)

(BATS:CBXL) (90% protection) Calamos Laddered Bitcoin 80 Series Structured Alt Protection ETF (BATS:CBTL) (80% protection)

These funds, launched on Tuesday, are designed to give investors risk-managed exposure to Bitcoin, one of the cryptocurrency’s most enduring issues: volatility.

Each of the ETFs is constructed through a “laddered” strategy, which is made up of a series of successive quarterly Calamos Protected Bitcoin ETFs. This design distributes investment over a number of periods, minimizing market timing risk and delivering a smoother, more consistent investment experience. By spreading exposure over time, investors can access Bitcoin’s potential for upside while maintaining specified risk parameters.

Calamos previously specialized in traditional equity indices such as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 with its structured protection products. Expanding this approach to Bitcoin, the company hopes to bridge the gap between older financial markets and the fast-moving digital asset world.

The launch of these laddered Bitcoin ETFs fits into an overall trend of bringing digital assets into the mainstream investment portfolio. Investors are looking more and more for new, creative ways to get exposure to Bitcoin while not having to bear the full force of price fluctuations.

Calamos’s new funds put together a combination of innovation and risk management, which could be attractive to both experienced cryptocurrency investors and more risk-averse investors who want to get exposure to digital assets in a controlled fashion.

Calamos points out the ETFs are appropriate for investors looking for diversified exposure to Bitcoin with some form of downside protection. The company advises investors to consult a financial advisor for suitability in their specific investment plans.

Each of the ETFs carries an expense ratio of 0.79%, and follow the CBOE Bitcoin US ETF Index.

