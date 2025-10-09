Tradr ETFs expanded its single-stock leveraged ETF lineup with five funds on Wednesday. “All five of these funds are first to market,” said Matt Markiewicz, head of Product & Capital Markets, as Tradr ETFs rolls out 2X single-stock ETFs, giving traders amplified exposure to popular growth names.

Each ETF is designed to deliver twice (200%) the daily performance of its underlying stock, providing traders with amplified exposure to popular growth names.

The new ETFs include:

Tradr 2X Long AUR Daily ETF (BATS:AURU) – Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

(BATS:AURU) – (NASDAQ:AUR) Tradr 2X Long CELH Daily ETF (BATS:CELT) – Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

(BATS:CELT) – (NASDAQ:CELH) Tradr 2X Long LYFT Daily ETF (BATS:LYFX) – Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

(BATS:LYFX) – (NASDAQ:LYFT) Tradr 2X Long NET Daily ETF (BATS:NETX) – Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET)

(BATS:NETX) – (NYSE:NET) Tradr 2X Long OKTA Daily ETF (BATS:OKTX) – Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Markiewicz noted that the ETFs reflect themes that resonate across the investing spectrum. "In most part, yes, these are themes that resonate with all types of investors, small and big alike. The bigger picture is that they are all exciting growth narratives, just like the names on which we've launched 2x funds in the past few months," he told Benzinga.

Tradr emphasizes that these funds are first-of-their-kind products in the leveraged ETF space. "Most of Tradr's 42 ETFs are the only game in town," Markiewicz said. "All five of these funds are first to market. Meaning up until now, if you are an active trader, you've never had access to a two-times long Celsius ETF, for example."

While leveraged ETFs carry risks due to daily compounding effects, Tradr continues to educate investors. "These ETFs are for active investors who are able to keep a close eye on their portfolios," Markiewicz said. "Three plus years into the single stock leveraged ETF era, investors have a better handle on the risks that leverage presents when you hold on for a longer period of time."

The timing of the launch also positions the products ahead of earnings season, a period when traders often seek amplified exposures. "A lot of traders like to use these funds around earnings season, so we wanted to make sure we got these to market before the barrage of earnings start in a couple weeks," Markiewicz explained.

Tradr sees these ETFs as an alternative to more complex trading strategies. "There is a huge slice of the trader universe that uses margin as well as options to get exposure. We are looking to capture a large part of that audience because the leveraged ETF is a simpler and more efficient wrapper compared to confusing options and using expensive margin," he said.

With this launch, Tradr continues to expand its niche of products aimed at traders looking for tactical, high-conviction opportunities, further cementing its position in the evolving single-stock ETF landscape.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock