CoinShares Makes Altcoin Investing Simple With Its New DIME ETF

CoinShares International Ltd. has launched the CoinShares Altcoins ETF (NASDAQ:DIME), a new fund that enables investors to access the red-hot altcoin market without the hassle of dealing with crypto wallets.

Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have been the only cryptocurrency products available to U.S. brokerages up until now, keeping about 70% of the digital asset market off-limits. The DIME ETF is ready to alter that by delivering access to a diversified portfolio of altcoins straight through vanilla brokerage accounts, no exchanges, cold storage or private keys necessary.

A Simple Wrapper For Complex Crypto Exposure

DIME follows CoinShares-Compass Altcoins Index, which equally weights its holdings and rebalances every quarter, cutting high-fliers and adding to laggards to control volatility in a notoriously volatile market.

The ETF holds exchange-traded products (ETPs) listed on the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and EU that possess a multitude of Layer 1 blockchains and interoperability protocols. Some of its initial holdings are Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT), Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) and more.

Structure of the fund supports wide-ranging exposure to emerging altcoin ecosystems, ranging from high-performance blockchains to cross-chain bridge platforms, all under one ticker symbol.

The 0.95% management fee is waived for assets up to $1 billion from now until Sept. 30, 2026, benefiting early investors with cost savings. The ETF will be listed on Nasdaq beginning Oct. 7, 2025.

Why It Matters

The DIME launch is a milestone moment for crypto investing in the U.S., closing the gap between legacy finance and the wider blockchain economy. For investors who would like to venture into the crypto frontier, but with the ease of a brokerage log-in rather than a seed phrase, DIME might well turn out to be its namesake: a modest investment with significant diversification potential.

Photo: Family Stock via Shutterstock