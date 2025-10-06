This New GMO ETF Lets You Bet On America's Industrial Comeback

Those investors who want to bet on America’s industrial resurgence have a new vehicle now: GMO’s Domestic Resilience ETF (NYSE:DRES).

The actively managed fund focuses on American companies poised to gain from the reshoring of manufacturing, growth in energy and transportation, and advances in automation and defense.

DRES stock is challenging resistance. See what is happening here.

Unlike diversified U.S. equity indexes, DRES is a highly focused, quality-oriented approach with a focus on those businesses that have solid domestic revenue exposure. For the portfolio of DRES, GMO selected companies that are likely to benefit as the U.S. reasserts its industrial foundation. The fund debuted on Oct 1.

Also Read: Raymond James’ 3 New ETFs Help Investors Boost Income, Cut Volatility

Sam Klar, portfolio manager of DRES, stated this fund is positioned to seize the firms that will prosper as America rebuilds its strategic strengths at home. This sentiment was echoed by Tom Hancock, co-portfolio manager, who said that a special window of opportunity has emerged as public policy and corporate strategy are changing, and this ETF is a way for investors to invest in the next phase of U.S. growth.

DRES complements GMO’s expanding family of ETFs, which currently includes GMO U.S. Quality ETF (NYSE:QLTY), GMO International Quality ETF (NYSE:QLTI), GMO US Value ETF (NYSE:GMOV), GMO International Value ETF (NYSE:GMOI), GMO Beyond China ETF (NYSE:BCHI), and GMO Systematic Investment Grade Credit ETF (NYSE:INVG).

Focusing on sectors such as manufacturing, transportation, energy, automation and defense, DRES provides a more U.S.-oriented option for investors looking for exposure to structural domestic growth.

As reshoring and industrial innovation become a focus of America’s economic plan, the entry of DRES indicates a strategic move for investors looking to balance their portfolios with the country’s shifting industrial landscape.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock