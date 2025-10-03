Global X Launches CHPX ETF To Ride The AI And Quantum Semiconductor Surge

Global X Management Company LLC, the New York ETF provider, has launched the Global X AI Semiconductor & Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:CHPX), a new ETF designed for investors looking to gain exposure to next-generation computing technologies. The passively managed ETF features a 0.50% expense ratio and is positioned to track innovation in the semiconductor and quantum computing space.

The semiconductor market is experiencing a dramatic shift as the demand is moving towards AI-driven computing and quantum technology. CHPX is focusing on four primary segments critical to this shift: AI semiconductors such as GPUs and CPUs, compute system enablers that construct AI servers, data center hardware and infrastructure, and quantum computing technologies.

Pedro Palandrani, head of Product Research & Development at Global X, said that while semiconductors have long been the backbone of modern technology, the focus is now on GPUs, advanced storage, and networking – the infrastructure fueling AI's growth.

Unlike most traditional semiconductor ETFs with a strong U.S. focus, CHPX has a global approach, allowing investors to have wider exposure to firms that are driving the future of AI hardware. No other current semiconductor ETF captures the thematic 2.0 of the industry as it evolves toward AI and hyperscale computing, Palandrani noted.

CHPX complements Global X’s expanding family of AI and tech-related ETFs, which together track more than $6 billion in assets. Those include the Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) with assets of $3.7 billion, the Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) with $2.7 billion in assets, the Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR) with $289 million in assets, and the U.S. Electrification ETF (NASDAQ:ZAP) with $71 million in assets.

Established in 2008, Global X currently oversees more than $60 billion in assets, providing investors with unique ETF solutions in a variety of areas. Through CHPX, the company seeks to provide investors with a seat in the front row of the AI and quantum computing revolution, connecting technology trends with worldwide investment opportunities.

