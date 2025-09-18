Quantum Tech Meets AI Chips — Global X's New ETF Goes All In

Global X is planning to expand its lineup of technology offerings with the filing for the launch of the Global X AI Semiconductor & Quantum ETF, as per a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Tuesday.

The new fund, which will begin trading with the ticker under the ticker CHPX, is looking to capture growth in two of the fastest-growing areas within the tech universe: semiconductors and quantum computing.

Semiconductors continue to be the foundation of contemporary innovation, from driving AI systems to facilitating the Internet of Things, while quantum computing is considered to be the next horizon of computational advances.

The ETF is structured as a passively managed fund, tracking firms with exposure to both industries. In doing so, it provides investors with a diversified means of wagering on the technologies likely to result in the next decade without needing to individually choose winners.

At a net expense ratio of 0.50%, the fund is at a competitive level relative to other sector-specific ETFs, maintaining a balance between thematic exposure and affordability. That benefits investors in the form of lower fees while gaining targeted exposure to themes of high-growth potential.

In the U.S., the quantum industry itself has been building up steam. Microsoft recently announced a new quantum research lab in Maryland’s Discovery District to prototype its leading topological quantum computer and further engage with federal agencies.

Quantum computing firm IonQ also signed an MOU with the U.S. Department of Energy to investigate quantum-secure communication through satellites and advance quantum networking. There is also a push for greater federal funding and supply chain security to further solidify America’s leadership in the industry.

Global X, well-known for its theming lineup of everything from robotics to clean energy, is doubling down on AI and quantum convergence as the next tranche of transformational technologies. The introduction of CHPX highlights how investor appetite is increasingly concentrating on targeted, forward-looking strategies over broad tech bets.

While quantum computing moves closer to becoming mainstream and AI chips become ubiquitous across industries, CHPX provides a timely entry point for investors seeking to tap into what may be the next generation of tech disruption.

Photo: Shutterstock