Tradr ETFs is quickly becoming one of the most aggressive players in the leveraged ETF marketplace. A week after the introduction of six single-stock leveraged funds, the company introduced five more on Tuesday.

New introductions include:

Tradr 2X Long CLSK Daily ETF CLSX – following CleanSpark Inc CLSK

– following Tradr 2X Long CRDO Daily ETF CRDU – follows Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd CRDO

– follows Tradr 2X Long ENPH Daily ETF ENPX – follows Enphase Energy Inc ENPH

– follows Tradr 2X Long GS Daily ETF GSX – follows Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS

– follows Tradr 2X Long U Daily ETF UNX – follows Unity Software Inc U

Matt Markiewicz, Head of Product and Capital Markets at Tradr ETFs, said that these new products touch upon some very interesting and highly tracked stories such as bitcoin mining, AR/VR gaming, and niche semiconductors.

A Growing Arsenal Of Leveraged Plays

The new release comes on the heels of Tradr’s Sept. 9 launch of six leveraged ETFs related to high-growth categories such as AI infrastructure and future mobility.

Previous releases have provided traders with leveraged exposure to names like Astera Labs Inc ALAB, Datadog Inc DDOG, MongoDB Inc MDB, and Lam Research Corp LRCX.

A High-Octane Tool

Leveraged ETFs are engineered to increase daily moves, producing twice the return, or the loss, of the underlying stock. To take an example, if Enphase Energy increases 1% in a day, ENPX will gain around 2%. The reverse is equally piquant: a 1% fall in Enphase would mean a corresponding approximately 2% fall in the ETF. That volatility makes the products most suitable for short-term traders, not long-term investors.

With its new rollout, Tradr is betting that traders’ demand for single-stock leverage, driven by such themes as AI, renewables, and fintech, is far from exhausted.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock