Sprott Unearths A Metals ETF That Targets Hidden Gems

Sprott Inc. SII introduced a new actively managed ETF that invests through the entire metals and mining lifecycle.

The fund, dubbed the Sprott Active Metals & Miners ETF METL, which emphasizes traditional miners through recyclers and royalty companies, targets strategic metals like copper, uranium, silver, lithium, and steel.

Notably, these materials in increasing global demand for energy, technology, and national security uses. But here’s what makes METL different.

Instead of tracking trendy stocks, the ETF focuses on firms that are temporarily unpopular with investors. However, the portfolio managers insist these companies have solid fundamentals or growth potential. They integrate top-down sector research with bottom-up stock selection to identify concealed opportunities within an industry whose sentiment tends to shift wildly.

Senior Portfolio Manager and Economic Geologist Justin Tolman guides the fund. Sprott veterans Maria Smirnova, Shree Kargutkar, and Victor Huwang assist. The team conducts up to 30 mine site visits annually to assess opportunities and risks firsthand.

METL provides the active management flexibility of an investor to the transparency, liquidity, and tax efficiency of an ETF. It rounds out Sprott’s growing suite, which features single-metal ETFs like the Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF SLVR, Sprott Copper Miners ETF COPP, and Sprott Nickel Miners ETF NIKL.

The launch is timely as demand for metals that are critical to energy transition keeps increasing across the world, led by trends in electrification, investments in infrastructure, and geopolitical tensions on supply chains.

For investors seeking diversified exposure to the metals market and potentially leveraging undervalued opportunities, METL offers a distinctive, actively managed solution.

Image: Shutterstock