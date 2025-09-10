Tradr ETFs is cranking up the dial for those willing to take a ride on the big swings. The company has introduced six new leveraged single-stock ETFs that target twice the daily moves of the underlying stocks — from AI infrastructure to next-generation mobility.

The new additions are

Tradr 2X Long JOBY Daily ETF JOBX – following Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY),

– following (NYSE: JOBY), Tradr 2X Long PONY Daily ETF PONX – following Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ: PONY),

– following (NASDAQ: PONY), Tradr 2X Long APLD Daily ETF APLX – following Applied Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: APLD),

– following (NASDAQ: APLD), Tradr 2X Long NBIS Daily ETF NEBX – following Nebius Group NV (NASDAQ: NBIS),

– following (NASDAQ: NBIS), Tradr 2X Long NVTS Daily ETF NVTX – following Navitas Semiconductor Corp. NVTS

– following Tradr 2X Long VOYG Daily ETF VOYX – following Voyager Technologies Inc. (NYSE: VOYG)

The funds allow investors to double down on some of the market’s hottest growth stories without the inconvenience of margin accounts or options trading.

Leveraged ETFs, such as those being launched by Tradr, are created to double the daily gain of a stock or index. A 2X leveraged ETF is designed to move twice the underlying asset’s value in a day. Therefore, if a stock increases 1%, the ETF is intended to increase by about 2%. The caveat is that the reverse is also true, losses are amplified equally, so these products are best left to short-term, active traders who can closely keep an eye on positions.

Tradr has been gradually building its presence in this niche. Previous launches included leveraged bets on Astera Labs Inc ALAB, Datadog Inc DDOG, MongoDB Inc MDB, Lam Research Corp LRCX, and more. These six additions bring the firm’s lineup of leveraged ETFs to 29 products, one of the fastest-growing groups in this specialized sector of the market.

Tradr ETFs’ Head of Product and Capital Markets, Matt Markiewicz, said, “Joining ARCX, which we launched in June, JOBX and PONX give investors another opportunity to trade leaders in next-gen mobility. In addition, we continue to build out our offering of high-flying AI-infrastructure names with APLX, NEBX and NVTX.”

For discerning traders, these products provide a shortcut to leveraged exposure. But the leveraged potential gains accompany leveraged risk. Tradr’s approach continues to be about delivering innovative, open trading tools that are designed to meet the needs of investors who wish to move quickly and confidently in today’s high-velocity markets.

