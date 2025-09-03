Franklin Templeton has grown its line of ETFs with the launch of the Franklin Multisector Income ETF MULT, an actively managed fund with the goal of capturing income and long-term capital growth from global fixed income markets on a diversified basis.

The new ETF offers investors a versatile vehicle to bond investing, covering corporate credit, government and agency securities, securitized debt, and emerging market bonds. The construction of the portfolio combines rigorous bottom-up security selection with macroeconomic analysis, enabling managers to rotate among sectors as conditions shift while retaining stringent risk controls.

Mike Salm, the fund’s portfolio manager, explained that MULT combines the depth and specialization of our fixed income platform with a clear outcomes focus. "In a market defined by crosscurrents, from policy uncertainty to credit dispersion, we believe a flexible and research-intensive strategy like this can help investors better navigate risks while uncovering overlooked sources of income," he said.

Franklin Templeton Fixed Income managed more than $224 billion in assets as of June 30.

The launch comes while increasing demand for active ETFs that can flex their muscles to keep pace with rapidly changing market conditions. David Mann, head of ETF Product and Capital Markets at Franklin Templeton, said that advisers and investors are turning increasingly to active ETFs for vehicles that can respond in real time to an evolving market environment. MULT aims to address that need, providing diversified income opportunities with the transparency and efficiency of the ETF vehicle.

In an era of interest rate uncertainty, credit dispersion, and changing economic conditions defining fixed-income today, Franklin Templeton is positioning MULT as a go-anywhere, income-oriented solution for investors who demand flexibility, research depth, and disciplined risk management, all in the efficiency of an ETF framework.

