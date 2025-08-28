Scharf Investments transformed two of its long-time mutual funds into ETFs — the Scharf ETF KAT and the Scharf Global Opportunities ETF GKAT. They launched with around $900 million in combined assets.

KAT alone came on board with about $770 million, while GKAT garnered about $120 million.

KAT’s methodology is consistent with that of its mutual fund forebear: a value, quality-oriented bottom-up approach holding good businesses at discounts to intrinsic value for three to five years.

Its concentrated portfolio as of June consisted of Brookfield Corp BN, Fiserv Inc FI, McKesson Corp MCK, Microsoft Corp MSFT, and Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.

GKAT applies the same philosophy globally, with historical holdings in Franco-Nevada Corp FNV and Heineken, as well as U.S. stocks Microsoft and Brookfield.

According to Brian Krawez, President and Senior Portfolio Manager of Scharf Investments Investors don’t have to pay eye-popping prices to own great businesses if they’re willing to seek out the right locations. With historic market concentration in mega-cap growth stocks, KAT and GKAT provide investors with an alternative: a disciplined value strategy backed by Scharf’s over 40-year tradition, he said.

Scharf Investments has established itself through disciplined value investing. Interestingly, the ETF ticker symbols, KAT and GKAT, are a reference to the name of the city because gato means “cat” in Spanish.

With strong investor appetite and a proven record, Scharf looks well-placed to create room in the rapidly crowded active ETF space.

