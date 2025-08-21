Etf.FixedIncome
August 21, 2025 4:20 PM 2 min read

Defiance Rolls Out Leveraged ETFs Targeting AMD, Supermicro, Palantir, Hims & Robinhood

Zinger Key Points

Defiance ETFs is expanding its single-stock leveraged ETF family with the introduction of five new Leveraged Long + Income products, providing magnified exposure to some of the most discussed names in technology, healthcare, and retail investing.

The funds are:

  • Defiance Leveraged Long + Income AMD ETF AMDU – For Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD, launched on Aug 20.
  • Defiance Leveraged Long + Income SMCI ETF SMCC – For Super Micro Computer Inc SMCI, launched on Aug 20.
  • Defiance Leveraged Long + Income PLTR ETF PLT – For Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR, launched on Aug 19.
  • Defiance Leveraged Long + Income HIMS ETF HIMY – For Hims & Hers Health Inc HIMS, launched on Aug 19.
  • Defiance Leveraged Long + Income HOOD ETF HOOI – For Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD, launched on Aug 19.

Also Read: Nvidia’s Earnings Could Make Or Break Momentum ETFs

How They Work

Every ETF is constructed to provide 150%–200% of its underlying stock’s day-to-day performance, supplemented with an options-based credit call spread strategy. The idea is to offer investors both amplified growth potential and consistent premium income, without the simplicity of a margin account.

The Themes Behind The Tickers

  • AI & Chips: AMD and Supermicro are driving the artificial intelligence explosion, powering everything from GPUs to AI-specialized servers.
  • Data & Defense: Palantir is still ahead of the pack in AI-powered analytics for enterprises and governments.
  • Health & Wellness: Hims & Hers is revolutionizing access to personalized telehealth.
  • Retail Revolution: Robinhood continues to upend the way people invest, with commission-free trading at its core.

By combining leveraged exposure with a layer of income, Defiance is framing the new suite as a hybrid growth instrument for investors who want a buffer against volatility on the downside.

Photo: Digitala World via Shutterstock

AMD Logo
AMDAdvanced Micro Devices Inc
$163.62-0.96%

Overview
AMDU Logo
AMDUDefiance Leveraged Long + Income AMD ETF
$19.541.13%
HIMS Logo
HIMSHims & Hers Health Inc
$43.981.38%
HIMY Logo
HIMYDefiance Leveraged Long Income HIMS ETF
Not Available-%
HOOD Logo
HOODRobinhood Markets Inc
$106.030.66%
HOOI Logo
HOOIDefiance Leveraged Long Income HOOD ETF
$17.282.92%
PLT Logo
PLTDefiance Leveraged Long Income PLTR ETF
$15.94-0.38%
PLTR Logo
PLTRPalantir Technologies Inc
$156.080.04%
SMCC Logo
SMCCDefiance Leveraged Long + Income SMCI ETF
Not Available-2.78%
SMCI Logo
SMCISuper Micro Computer Inc
$42.33-0.66%
