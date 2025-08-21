Defiance ETFs is expanding its single-stock leveraged ETF family with the introduction of five new Leveraged Long + Income products, providing magnified exposure to some of the most discussed names in technology, healthcare, and retail investing.

The funds are:

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income AMD ETF AMDU – For Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD , launched on Aug 20.

– For , launched on Aug 20. Defiance Leveraged Long + Income SMCI ETF SMCC – For Super Micro Computer Inc SMCI , launched on Aug 20.

– For , launched on Aug 20. Defiance Leveraged Long + Income PLTR ETF PLT – For Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR , launched on Aug 19.

– For , launched on Aug 19. Defiance Leveraged Long + Income HIMS ETF HIMY – For Hims & Hers Health Inc HIMS , launched on Aug 19.

– For , launched on Aug 19. Defiance Leveraged Long + Income HOOD ETF HOOI – For Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD , launched on Aug 19.

How They Work

Every ETF is constructed to provide 150%–200% of its underlying stock’s day-to-day performance, supplemented with an options-based credit call spread strategy. The idea is to offer investors both amplified growth potential and consistent premium income, without the simplicity of a margin account.

The Themes Behind The Tickers

AI & Chips: AMD and Supermicro are driving the artificial intelligence explosion, powering everything from GPUs to AI-specialized servers.

AMD and Supermicro are driving the artificial intelligence explosion, powering everything from GPUs to AI-specialized servers. Data & Defense: Palantir is still ahead of the pack in AI-powered analytics for enterprises and governments.

Palantir is still ahead of the pack in AI-powered analytics for enterprises and governments. Health & Wellness: Hims & Hers is revolutionizing access to personalized telehealth.

Hims & Hers is revolutionizing access to personalized telehealth. Retail Revolution: Robinhood continues to upend the way people invest, with commission-free trading at its core.

By combining leveraged exposure with a layer of income, Defiance is framing the new suite as a hybrid growth instrument for investors who want a buffer against volatility on the downside.

