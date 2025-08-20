J.P. Morgan Asset Management has launched a new fund, the JPMorgan Equity and Options ETF JOYT, expanding its successful Equity Premium Income Suite, which already comprises the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF JEPI and the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF JEPQ.

In contrast to conventional income-oriented products, JOYT combines dividends, options premiums, and capital appreciation into a strategy for achieving total return with lower volatility and beta compared to the overall U.S. large-cap market. Significantly, the options premium will not be paid out as income but instead recycled to increase total return.

Hamilton Reiner, who also manages JEPI and JEPQ and is CIO of Core Equity and Head of U.S. Derivatives at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, will manage the new fund. Reiner and his colleagues, with a combined experience of more than six decades, manage over $370 billion in assets.

Reiner said in the press release that JOYT is the first choice for investors who have employed or are considering JEPI and JEPQ but are less income-oriented and more focused on total return.

The ETF has been competitively priced at 35 basis points, similar to JEPI and JEPQ.

As of June 30, J.P. Morgan Asset Management had $3.8 trillion in assets under management, further solidifying its position as one of the most prominent participants in the world’s ETF market.

