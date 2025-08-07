John Hancock Expands ETF Lineup With High-Conviction Value Fund

Manulife John Hancock Investments has added to its ETF presence with the introduction of the John Hancock Disciplined Value Select ETF JDVL, on Aug. 6.

The actively managed fund is subadvised by Boston Partners and provides a high-conviction value strategy to the company’s expanding ETF arsenal.

JDVL ETF is the new kid on the block. Check live prices.

JDVL seeks long-term capital growth from a concentrated portfolio of 35 to 40 U.S. value equities with strong fundamentals and positive business trend. The fund is managed by David Cohen and Joshua White, veteran portfolio managers who also manage the flagship John Hancock Disciplined Value mutual fund.

The launch highlights a larger trend: investors and advisors are increasingly looking to active management for its ability to avoid market volatility.

With JDVL’s launch, Manulife John Hancock’s ETF line-up now has 17 funds and over $7.5 billion assets under management.

As active ETFs continue to capture their fair share of attention, JDVL’s value discipline could find favor with investors looking for focused exposure to underpriced U.S. stocks—without compromising on transparency or liquidity.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock