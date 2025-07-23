July 23, 2025 9:00 AM 2 min read

Ford Stock Volatility Gets Weaponized In New Direxion ETFs - For Bulls And Bears Alike

Zinger Key Points

Direxion has officially added Ford Motor Company F to its roster of single-stock tactical trading vehicles—giving traders the keys to either gun it or grind it.

The two new ETFs, launched Wednesday, offer daily leveraged and inverse exposure to Ford stock: the Direxion Daily F Bull 2X ETF FRDU and the Direxion Daily F Bear 1X ETF FRDD. They join a growing club of high-octane tools aimed at short-term, high-risk traders looking to capitalize on single-stock volatility.

Ford's Rough Ride Becomes A Trader's Playground

Why Ford? It's not exactly been cruising. The iconic automaker is down 21.35% over the past year, off 15% in 2025 alone, and 3.3% in just the past month. But Direxion sees that as an opportunity—not a liability.

"Ford is more than just a legacy automaker—it's a trader's stock," said CEO Douglas Yones. With macro themes like EV policy, union showdowns, and reshoring hype constantly pulling the stock in different directions, Ford's volatility makes it ripe for tactical plays.

Short-Term Tools For Long-Term Names

These aren't buy-and-hold vehicles. Designed for experienced traders, single-stock leveraged ETFs like FRDU and FRDD are built to track daily moves in a single name—no index exposure, no diversification. That means faster profits—or losses—depending on how skillfully they’re used.

While many investors still associate Ford with dividends and long-term value, this shift reflects a broader trend: big-name, blue-collar stocks are becoming battlegrounds for short-term speculation.

For Direxion, this is another gear in a machine that already includes Tesla Inc., Nvidia Corp., and Apple Inc.

For traders, it's an invitation to ride the next bump in the road—or short the next stall.

