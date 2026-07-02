South Korean stocks tumbled Thursday as a broad semiconductor selloff spread from Wall Street to Asia, dragging the benchmark index, Korea Composite Stock Price Index, lower after heavy losses in SK Hynix Inc and Samsung Electronics Co.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSE:EWY)

The fund is the largest U.S.-listed fund focused on South Korean equities, providing exposure to some of the country’s biggest companies like SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics.

The fund has approximately $24.85 billion in assets under management and charges an expense ratio of 0.59%.

Price Action: The fund closed 8.12% lower on Wednesday at $185.50 and lost a further 8.64% in extended trading. It has gained 81.47% so far this year and 157.82% over the past 52 weeks.

Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X ETF (NYSE:KORU)

KORU seeks three times leveraged exposure to South Korean equities through holdings in EWY, providing leveraged exposure to the country’s largest semiconductor makers.

The fund has $3.40 billion in assets under management and charges an expense ratio of 0.85%.

Price Action: KORU fell 7.66% on Wednesday at $213.09 and fell another 0.17% in after-hours trading. Year-to-date, the fund has gained 187.69% and 636.48% over the past year.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSE:FLKR)

FLKR tracks large and mid-cap South Korean companies and carries an expense ratio of 0.09%. It has $1.32 billion in assets under management.

Price Action: FLKR closed 7.52% lower on Wednesday at $61.11. So far this year. It has gained 82.91% and 149.33% over the past year.

Chip Selloff Weighs On KOSPI

South Korea’s KOSPI, the world’s best-performing major stock index this year, tumbled 7.89% on Thursday.

KOSPI has gained 83.08% so far this year and 156.58% over the past 52 weeks.

SK Hynix fell about 10.23%, while Samsung Electronics lost 8.03% at publication time.

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.03% to 52,305.24, while the S&P 500 fell 0.22% to 7,483.23 and the Nasdaq declined 0.66% to 26,040.03.

Benzinga edge rankings indicate EWY has a Momentum score in the 96th percentile, and a positive price trend across the short, medium and long term.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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