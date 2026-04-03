Global equity markets took a step back in March, but investors did not flinch. They leaned in instead. The international equity market declined by about 8% in the past month. Nonetheless, the ETFs tracking these overseas markets saw a significant inflow of $32.3 billion.

Volatility Fails To Deter ETF Investors

The inflows came against a tense geopolitical backdrop, as the escalating US–Israel vs. Iran conflict rattled global markets and weighed on risk sentiment. Historically, such uncertainty tends to trigger capital flight or a shift toward safe-haven assets. This time, however, investors appeared to take a longer-term view, using the drawdown as a buying opportunity rather than a signal to exit.

This exposes an evolution in the behavior of the investors, who have started using the systematic approach in their investments, rather than trying to time the market. Investors seem more aware of the fact that investing in the international equity market gives them a chance to tap into certain regions that are not likely to be impacted by the US-centric market risks such as currency fluctuations, valuation risk, or monetary policy cycles.

Valuation Advantage

Valuation could also be a factor. The forward P/E of the S&P 500 Index tracking major US equities is around 20x whereas the current forward P/E of the MSCI World Index is 18x. March's pullback likely amplified that appeal, prompting investors to rebalance portfolios and increase global diversification.

Key ETFs To Watch

The steady inflows suggest that investors are increasingly comfortable riding out short-term turbulence in favor of long-term positioning. If anything, March reinforced a key narrative in modern markets: volatility may shake prices, but it's no longer enough to shake conviction, especially in the ETF era.