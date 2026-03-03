Four days into the U.S.-led attack on Iran, global equity markets are drawing a fault line.

Two trading sessions have been enough to separate the world into two camps: energy producers and energy importers. The gap between them is widening with every barrel that fails to clear the Strait of Hormuz.

What Happened Thus Far

The U.S. and Israel launched a joint military operation against Iran on Saturday morning, striking Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and killing several senior regime figures.

Iran responded swiftly, launching retaliatory strikes against U.S. bases, embassies, airports and energy infrastructure across the Middle East.

Iranian sources subsequently declared the Strait of Hormuz closed — the narrow choke point through which roughly 20% of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas flows every day.

Oil prices surged 13% across two sessions, the biggest two-day move since March 2022. President Donald Trump warned the conflict could last four weeks or more.

On Tuesday, Trump ordered the U.S. Development Finance Corporation to provide political risk insurance and financial guarantees for all maritime trade transiting the Gulf.

He also warned that the U.S. Navy stands ready to escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, adding that more actions are to come.

Exposed ETFs

According to CountryETFTracker.com data:

Insulated ETFs

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSE:EIS) has gained 4.39%, as markets began unwinding the geopolitical risk premium that has weighed on Israeli equities for years,

The Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSE:ENOR) is essentially flat, benefiting from Norway’s status as a major non-Middle Eastern oil and gas exporter.

The iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSE:EWC) declined just 1.62%, also insulated by its own energy production base.

Across two sessions, a single variable is explaining most of the dispersion in global equity returns: energy trade balance. Countries that produce more than they consume — Norway, Canada, Saudi Arabia — are holding.

Countries that import nearly all of it — South Korea, Greece, Thailand — are selling off.

Country ETF Performance Since Feb. 27 Close

Top 10 Losers

Top 5 Performers

