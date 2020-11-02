Market Overview

'Trading Nation' Analysts Weigh In On Emerging Markets

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2020 5:21pm   Comments
Chad Morganlander of Washington Crossing Advisors said on CNBC's "Trading Nation" he is overweight the emerging markets sector for the first time in three years.

Around 85% of the global population is domiciled in the emerging markets with less than 50% of global GDP, said Morganlander, and added that the emerging markets offer better relative value as well as growth. In the second half of 2021, as COVID-19 passes, global growth will re-accelerate and commodity prices are going to go higher. This scenario will benefit the emerging markets overall and Morganlader wants to take a broader exposure through iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSE: EEM).

Ari Wald of Oppenheimer said that charts are aligned with Morganlander's call because the emerging markets have become a story on China's tech, which has become a bigger part of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. He is bullish on KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE: KWEB) because of its remarkable relative strength during the market pullback.

