'Trading Nation' Analysts Weigh In On Emerging Markets

Chad Morganlander of Washington Crossing Advisors said on CNBC's "Trading Nation" he is overweight the emerging markets sector for the first time in three years.

Around 85% of the global population is domiciled in the emerging markets with less than 50% of global GDP, said Morganlander, and added that the emerging markets offer better relative value as well as growth. In the second half of 2021, as COVID-19 passes, global growth will re-accelerate and commodity prices are going to go higher. This scenario will benefit the emerging markets overall and Morganlader wants to take a broader exposure through iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSE: EEM).

Ari Wald of Oppenheimer said that charts are aligned with Morganlander's call because the emerging markets have become a story on China's tech, which has become a bigger part of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. He is bullish on KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE: KWEB) because of its remarkable relative strength during the market pullback.