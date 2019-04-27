Dan Deming's iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Trade
Den Deming of KKM Financial spoke on Bloomberg Markets about an options strategy in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index (NYSE: EEM).
He thinks there might be more downside ahead for the stock and he wants to buy the June 43/42 put spread and sell the June 41 put. If the stock trades below $41 at the June expiration, Deming is going to have to own the stock at $41, but his real entry price would be $40, due to a profit of $1 on the put spread.
Posted-In: Bloomberg Markets Dan DemingEmerging Market ETFs Options Markets Media ETFs
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.