Crypto Fee War Ignites On Wall Street—Bitcoin ETFs Poised To Gain As Trading Costs Collapse

The entry of Morgan Stanley into direct crypto trading is doing more than shaving a few basis points off transaction costs. It is setting off a pricing war that could reshape how investors access digital assets, including through ETFs.

The bank has rolled out crypto trading on its E*Trade platform at 50 basis points per transaction, undercutting rivals like Coinbase, Robinhood, and Charles Schwab, with plans to extend access to its 8.6 million clients later this year. That pricing edge, roughly half of some of the competitors' fees, signals the beginning of a broader "race to zero" in crypto trading, a pattern already familiar in equity markets.

ETFs Could Be The Next Battlefield

Historically, fee compression has been a powerful catalyst for ETF adoption. Ahead of spot Bitcoin ETF launches, issuers aggressively cut expense ratios to attract assets, some even waiving fees entirely for a period. Now, as trading costs fall in parallel, ETFs could become even more competitive relative to direct crypto ownership.

There's also a structural advantage: brokerages like E*Trade already integrate ETFs, crypto-linked securities, and traditional assets on a single platform, making allocation shifts seamless for investors.

Pressure Mounts On Crypto-Native Platforms

The bigger disruption may hit crypto-native exchanges. Firms like Coinbase, which rely heavily on transaction fees, could face margin pressure as traditional finance firms scale low-cost offerings. Morgan Stanley's move is explicitly aimed at capturing market share while "disintermediating the disintermediators”, as described by Jed Finn, head of wealth management at Morgan Stanley, in a Bloomberg interview.

At the same time, Wall Street's growing footprint—spanning trading, custody, and ETFs—signals a convergence between traditional finance and crypto markets.

The Bigger Picture

If competitors respond, as Schwab likely will according to Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas, the industry could see rapid fee compression across both trading and fund structures. “If I know Schwab, they likely won’t let this stand. Others will prob undercut too. By the time the dust settles it’ll be pretty dirt cheap to trade crypto everywhere- just was we saw with btc ETF exp ratios prior to launch,” Balchunas said in a post on X.

The endgame? Crypto becomes just another low-cost, highly liquid asset class within brokerage ecosystems.

And in that world, ETFs—cheap, regulated, and easy to access—may quietly emerge as the biggest winners.

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