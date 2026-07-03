Daily rebalancing flows in leveraged ETFs have surged fourfold since the start of 2026, hitting a record $50 billion. This unprecedented structural shakeup is significantly altering market mechanics, meaning traders of high-beta funds must navigate an environment where mandatory ETF rebalancing dictates daily market volatility.

The ‘Powerful Forces’ at Play

Leveraged exchange-traded funds are uniquely designed to deliver multiples of the daily performance of an underlying index or stock. To maintain this target leverage, these funds must execute mechanical trades at the end of each trading session—buying more exposure when the market rises and selling when it falls.

According to the Bloomberg data shared by The Kobeissi Letter, these products have “become one of the most powerful forces in US equity markets.”

The daily rebalancing activity has scaled so dramatically that it is now a primary driver of late-day price action. The staggering $50 billion figure represents a massive influx of mandatory, momentum-chasing capital that executes regardless of fundamental economic news.

Amplified Volatility for Traders

The internal mechanics of these funds mean they inherently buy high and sell low on an intraday basis to reset their leverage ratios.

As the data clearly demonstrates, these funds have grown large enough that their mandatory trading can now “amplify market moves in both directions.”

Ultimately, this $50 billion structural shift guarantees that leveraged ETFs are “amplifying market volatility like never before,” turning standard market fluctuations into aggressive, self-reinforcing price swings.

Unprecedented Futures Volume

The sheer scale of this rebalancing activity is historically anomalous. Financial data confirms that this daily capital flow has more than “QUADRUPLED” in just the first half of 2026.

This mechanical trading now accounts for a record 1.60% of total S&P 500 futures volume. To put this explosive growth into perspective, the current flow of capital exceeds the previous peaks seen between 2020 and 2024 by an astonishing 200%.

The massive size of these daily structural adjustments impacts broader equity indices as the closing bell approaches.

Here is a list of a few popular levered ETFs and how they have performed.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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