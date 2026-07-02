The Tesla Trade

The Alibaba Trade

Ark Invest sold a total of 6,951 shares of Alibaba through its ARKK and ARKW funds. With Alibaba’s shares closing at $96.14, the sale is valued at approximately $668,269.

Ark has been offloading Alibaba stock in recent days. On Wednesday, it sold $7.8 million worth of stock. The firm sold $2.5 million worth of shares on Tuesday, after offloading $16.7 million last Thursday and another $885,568 on Monday.

Other Key Trades

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Tesla stock has a Momentum score in the 62nd percentile and a Value score in the 3rd percentile.

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