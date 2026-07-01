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Logo of financial investing fund Ark Invest in tablet. ARK's Innovation ETFs, exchange trade. Invest in disruptive technology innovation.
July 1, 2026 10:46 PM 4 min read

Cathie Wood Loads Up on Circle Amid Stablecoin War: Ark Buys $17.8 Million in CRCL Stock

The Circle Trade

Despite a recent 17% drop in CRCL’s stock price, analysts at Bernstein maintain a target price of $190, indicating potential for future growth.

The Bullish Trade

Ark Invest also increased its holdings in Bullish by purchasing a total of 27,740 shares through ARKF, ARKK, and ARKW. The closing price for BLSH on Wednesday was $25.23, translating to a total investment of approximately $700,000.

Bullish has shown resilience despite facing bearish market pressures. Analysts have noted the company’s strong first-quarter performance, although uncertainties remain.

Notably, Ark has been purchasing Bullish shares despite a downturn in cryptocurrency prices recently. On Tuesday, Ark bought $3.1 million worth of stock in the Peter Thiel-backed cryptocurrency trading platform.

The Alibaba Trade

Ark Invest reduced its stake in Alibaba by selling a total of 79,632 shares across ARKF, ARKK, and ARKW. With a closing price of $97.99 on Wednesday, the sale amounted to approximately $7.81 million.

Other Key Trades

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Circle stock has a Momentum score in the 2nd percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Ira Lichi / Shutterstock

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© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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