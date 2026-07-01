Cathie Wood Loads Up on Circle Amid Stablecoin War: Ark Buys $17.8 Million in CRCL Stock

The Circle Trade
Despite a recent 17% drop in CRCL’s stock price, analysts at Bernstein maintain a target price of $190, indicating potential for future growth.
The Bullish Trade
Ark Invest also increased its holdings in Bullish by purchasing a total of 27,740 shares through ARKF, ARKK, and ARKW. The closing price for BLSH on Wednesday was $25.23, translating to a total investment of approximately $700,000.
Bullish has shown resilience despite facing bearish market pressures. Analysts have noted the company’s strong first-quarter performance, although uncertainties remain.
Notably, Ark has been purchasing Bullish shares despite a downturn in cryptocurrency prices recently. On Tuesday, Ark bought $3.1 million worth of stock in the Peter Thiel-backed cryptocurrency trading platform.
The Alibaba Trade
Ark Invest reduced its stake in Alibaba by selling a total of 79,632 shares across ARKF, ARKK, and ARKW. With a closing price of $97.99 on Wednesday, the sale amounted to approximately $7.81 million.
Other Key Trades
Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Circle stock has a Momentum score in the 2nd percentile.
Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
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