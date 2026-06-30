The Alibaba Trade

The Bullish Trade

Ark Invest increased its stake in the Peter Thiel-backed Bullish, purchasing 108,805 shares through the ARKK, 17,354 shares from ARKW and 7,644 shares via the ARKF. The stock closed at $23.43, making the total trade worth around $3.1 million.

Following the results, Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on Bullish to $43 from $39 while maintaining an Overweight rating. Rosenblatt Securities lowered its price target to $42.50 from $45, citing weaker second-quarter trading volumes and uncertainty over the timing of broader tokenization adoption.

The Circle Trade

Ark Invest also expanded its position in Circle, acquiring 42,976 shares through the ARKK, 6,580 shares via the ARKW ETF, and 2,899 shares through the ARKF ETF.

The USD COIN issuer’s stock experienced a significant drop due to investor concerns over competition from Open USD. Circle closed at $62.63, with the trade valued at approximately $3.3 million.

The Coinbase Trade

Ark Invest added to its holdings in Coinbase, purchasing 12,916 shares through ARKK, 2,197 shares via ARKW, and 968 shares through ARKF.

Coinbase is nearing “everything exchange” status, expanding into equities, options, and AI markets. The stock closed at $146.19, making the total trade worth around $2.4 million.

The Robinhood Trade

Ark Invest increased its stake in Robinhood, acquiring 16,028 shares through the ARKK ETF. Robinhood recently launched its Trump Accounts app, allowing parents to activate investment accounts for children.

The stock closed at $100.28, valuing the trade at approximately $1.6 million.

The Amazon.com Trade

Ark Invest also purchased 6,796 shares of Amazon.com through the ARKK ETF. Amazon is on watch as Prime Day pull-forward meets a 20% AWS price increase, setting up a potential growth story for the second half of the year.

The shares closed at $238.34, with the trade valued at approximately $1.6 million. On Monday, Ark purchased $1.6 million worth of shares in the Jeff Bezos-founded e-commerce giant.

Other Key Trades

Sold 789,905 shares of Absci Corp (ABSI) through the ARKG ETF.

(ABSI) through the ARKG ETF. Sold 263,618 shares of 10X Genomics Inc . (TXG) through the ARKK ETF.

. (TXG) through the ARKK ETF. Bought 202,095 shares of SoFi Technologies Inc . (SOFI) through the ARKK ETF.

. (SOFI) through the ARKK ETF. Sold 474,724 shares of Strata Critical Medical Inc (SRTA) through the ARKQ ETF.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Alibaba stock has a Momentum score in the 98th percentile and a Value score in the 3rd percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.



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