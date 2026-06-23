On Tuesday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made significant trades, notably increasing its stake in several technology and mobility companies.

The Tesla Trade

This acquisition occurs as Tesla faces scrutiny over its Full Self-Driving technology following a crash in Texas. Elon Musk and Tesla’s AI chief have publicly refuted claims linking the crash to the FSD system, emphasizing the driver’s manual override during the incident.

The Cerebras Trade

Ark’s purchased 25,795 shares of Cerebras Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRS) through ARKK and ARKW, totaling around $5.8 million at a closing price of $226.72.

The Palantir Trade

The Amazon.com Trade

Amazon shares extended a decline that began in May as investors weighed concerns over consumer spending trends, a reported FTC probe into its advertising practices and the company’s heavy AI infrastructure spending.

The pullback came despite strong business performance, with AWS posting its fastest growth in nearly four years, as investors remained focused on regulatory uncertainty, Prime Day demand signals and the pace of returns from Amazon’s AI investments.

The Alphabet Class C Shares Trade

Ark Invest purchased 23,603 Class C shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) through ARKK and ARKW, totaling approximately $8.2 million at the closing price of $346.08.

Alphabet’s recent inclusion in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, replacing Verizon, highlights its expanding influence in sectors like AI and cloud infrastructure.

The Coreweave Trade

Ark Invest bought 76,195 shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) through ARKK and ARKW, valued at around $8.1 million at the last closing price of $105.72.

CoreWeave’s recent performance, including its addition to the Nasdaq-100 and impressive MLPerf Training results, has drawn attention.

Other Key Trades

Sold 327,053 shares of Roku Inc . (ROKU) through ARKK , ARKW and ARKF .

. (ROKU) through , and . Sold 130,391 shares of Strata Critical Medical Inc. (SRTA) in ARKQ and ARKX.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Tesla stock has a Momentum score in the 33rd percentile and a Value score in the 3rd percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.



Photo Courtesy: PJ McDonnell on Shutterstock.com